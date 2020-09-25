Sabri Lamouchi admits Forest in ‘bad situation’ after Huddersfield loss

Under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi admits he is feeling the pressure after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield.

Frazier Campbell volleyed home the winner after 54 minutes to leave Forest without a point or goal from their first three games.

The hosts had goalkeeper Ben Hamer to thank for two brilliant first-half saves from Sammy Ameobi and Loic Mbe Soh.

“I feel the pressure, I can’t say no,” said Lamouchi. “The owner gave me all the players I want.

“We created a lot of chances, but we did not score and their keeper made two unbelievable saves.

“We need to try to be positive and to find a solution to get out of this situation. The players need something they can turn into a positive and get confidence from.

“I don’t have the answer to how long I will have to turn it around.

“It would be very easy for me to find an excuse and blame the referee, but I don’t want to find some excuse.

“Some situations against us have not gone our way and that happens when you’re in a bad situation.

“We deserved to score in the first half and we know that. If you have chances you have to score and if you don’t, then don’t give the opposition anything.

“We didn’t score and we gave them some mistakes. We have to work and be positive, it is not a good situation, it is a very, very bad start.

“With the new arrivals and new players with experience, we hope to get out of this bad situation.”

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan was left delighted by his side’s team approach.

“I thought that was a positive performance,” he said, “We shared chances with them in the first half, but we continued and the goal was the result of the mentality of the team.

“We knew we would get chances on the counter attack after the goal and we tried to use the pace of our players and the space in behind.

“We couldn’t score again, but the players suffered together as a family to get the result.

“You could see how important having a striker back was tonight, after losing Danny Ward to injury.

“Fraizer Campbell has worked hard after his injury and he was in the right place in the box to score tonight.

“I’ve worked with all the academy players since my first day; we work together every day.

“We knew we would need them this season and I thought Romoney Crichlow defended well tonight.

“We are working with the academy players to get them involved in the work. We try to move them and give them opportunities to get into the first team.

“I have always had a good relationship with Marcelo Bielsa (who was in the crowd watching) and his staff. We enjoyed and suffered together.

“I appreciate him being here today.”