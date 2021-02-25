Sam Allardyce unhappy with Thursday night football date against Everton

Sam Allardyce has accused the Premier League of being “very disrespectful” to West Brom by forcing them to play Everton next Thursday.

The Hawthorns clash will kick off at 6pm, only 66 hours before relegation-threatened Albion host fellow strugglers Newcastle at midday the following Sunday.

Albion have another relegation six-pointer against Brighton on Saturday and boss Allardyce said: “We have a big week to follow this week with the Everton game thrown in the middle, which we could have done without.

“We could have done without playing Everton when Newcastle don’t play a game at all. Unfortunately we have to cope with it.

“If it was Wednesday I would have less of a complaint, but when they threw it on Thursday I thought that was very disrespectful personally.”

Everton are at home to Southampton on Monday night, hence the reason why their trip to West Brom has been scheduled for Thursday.

The game, originally due to be played on FA Cup quarter-final weekend, was brought forward as the Toffees now have a last-eight date with Manchester City on March 20.

Allardyce admitted Albion had attempted to get the Everton date moved.

“We tried, we felt it was very irresponsible to pick the game on Thursday from the Premier League,” Allardyce said.

“We could have done without when we had such big games against Brighton and Newcastle.

“Yes, throw us a game in, we will accept that, but put us at Wednesday.

“Get it into Wednesday based on what we are trying to achieve and what we are trying to do.

“We have two of the most important games against two of the teams who are down there below us, and you throw a game in against Everton – and don’t throw it in at the right time.”

West Brom are 11 points from safety with 13 matches remaining and Allardyce insists the Everton date could harm their survival chances.

He said: “Us to be forced with the Everton game has given us a lesser chance of winning the Newcastle match now.

“Newcastle won’t be playing in midweek and we will. That is a difficult thing for us to take – and I am not very pleased about it.”