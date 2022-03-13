Sam Kerr earns Chelsea Women vital win as Manchester City beat Tottenham

A stoppage-time goal from Sam Kerr kept Chelsea’s Women’s Super League title hopes alive as they beat Aston Villa 1-0.

Chelsea had chances to go ahead but Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves to deny both Kerr and Guro Reiten, before Remi Allen came close for the visitors when her curling shot flicked off the post.

Kerr snatched the winner in in the late stages after goalkeeper Zecira Musovic launched the ball upfield and the Australian latched onto the end of it, stabbing home to rescue three points.

Caroline Weir’s second-half strike was the difference as Manchester City made it back-to-back league wins by beating Tottenham 1-0.

Weir came close to breaking the deadlock just after half-time when her free kick rattled the post and Spurs goalkeeper Beckie Spencer denied the visitors multiple times in the second half, making decisive punches and saves.

Spencer was called into action again in the 64th minute and parried away Raso’s cross, but the rebound fell to Weir who bundled the ball into the net.

West Ham moved up to sixth in the table after beating bottom side Birmingham 1-0.

The Hammers broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time when Katerina Svitkova’s corner found Adriana Leon at the back post and she poked home to give her side the lead.

Birmingham had a chance to equalise in the final stages but Veatriki Sarri’s free-kick flew over the bar.