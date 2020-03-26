Scotland’s 42 senior clubs to be given slightly advanced payments by SPFL

Scotland’s 42 senior clubs are being given slightly advanced payments from the Scottish Professional Football League as the coronavirus crisis continues to impact on the game.

Many clubs in the country have flagged up financial problems due to the pandemic which has closed the game down since March 13 with no firm date for its resumption.

PA news agency understands payments due to be paid in April are now being distributed and the top three in the Ladbrokes Premiership – Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell – will receive £395,000 plus VAT.

Celtic and Rangers will benefit from early payments from the SPFL (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The rest of the top-flight clubs will get £157,500 plus VAT with payments dropping in the lower leagues.

Championship clubs are due to be paid £26,500 plus VAT, League One clubs £2,700 plus VAT and League Two clubs £1,350 plus VAT.

The next payments to clubs are at the end of season and will be determined by league position but there is continuing uncertainty over when and how the curent campaign will end.