Seamus Coleman returns to Republic of Ireland squad

Skipper Seamus Coleman is back in the Republic of Ireland squad for the friendly against England and the Nations League clashes with Wales and Bulgaria.

The Everton full-back missed last month’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat in Slovakia and the fixtures against Wales and Finland which followed it with a hamstring injury which he aggravated on his return in the 2-2 derby draw with Liverpool on October 17.

However, the 32-year-old has been included in manager Stephen Kenny’s 26-man squad for the games against England at Wembley on November 12, Wales in Cardiff three days later and Bulgaria in Dublin on November 18.

Ireland squad announced for England, Wales & Bulgaria matches @LutonTown striker James Collins recalled to the squad with @ShamrockRovers midfielder Jack Byrne to link up with the squad ahead of the Wales match#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/MGdRTBs2Tq— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 5, 2020

There is a place too for Luton striker James Collins for the first time under Kenny, who will need to find a replacement for Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick following his decision, which was announced on Tuesday evening, to retire from international football.

Portsmouth frontman Ronan Curtis and Wycombe winger Daryl Horgan are also retained after being drafted into a squad depleted by coronavirus protocols in October, while Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, will link up after the match in London, where the squad will assemble on Sunday.

Squad: Darren Randolph (West Ham), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Brom, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Alan Browne (Preston), Jayson Molumby (Brighton), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Adam Idah (Norwich), James Collins (Luton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).