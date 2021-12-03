Sean Welsh on target as Inverness edge Kilmarnock to move top of Championship

Sean Welsh scored the only goal as Inverness went top of the cinch Championship table as they beat previous leaders Kilmarnock 1-0 at the Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness fashioned the first chance of the game when Roddy MacGregor set up Billy Mckay in the box but his effort was kept out at the expense of a corner.

Winger Rory McKenzie responded for the visitors but his shot was also denied after 20 minutes.

With half an hour gone the ball broke to Shane Sutherland on the edge of the box but he fired just wide as Inverness pushed for the opener.

Fifteen minutes into the second half Kilmarnock’s Oli Shaw went close following a mix-up in the home defence.

Inverness broke the deadlock with a little over 20 minutes to go through a long-range strike by Welsh and that was enough to wrap up the win and take Inverness top of the table.