Shane Duffy and Nir Bitton missing for Celtic’s clash with Hibernian

Celtic will be without central defenders Shane Duffy and Nir Bitton for their Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Bitton is suspended following his Ibrox red card and Duffy will miss the game after leaving Celtic’s Dubai training camp early to deal with a personal matter. The Irishman will return to the squad after Monday’s game.

James Forrest remains unavailable but has stepped up his rehab work following ankle surgery.

Hibernian will again be without goalkeeper Ofir Marciano (calf).

But they have filled the void left by Marciano’s injury and Dillon Barnes’ return to QPR with new loan signing Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski, who was recalled from Dumbarton.

Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out while Scott Allan is building up his fitness after illness.