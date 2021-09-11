Sheffield United hit Peterborough for six to record first league win of season

Sheffield United recorded their first victory of the Championship season in spectacular fashion as they thrashed Peterborough 6-2 at Bramall Lane.

Iliman Ndiaye scored two on his full debut, Morgan Gibbs-White struck on his first appearance for the club while Ben Osborn (two) and John Fleck were also on the scoresheet for the rampant Blades.

Posh had levelled just before half-time through Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris added another with a late penalty, but the visitors were well beaten in the end.

Following their last outing two weeks ago in which they drew 0-0 at Luton, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic made four changes to his side with Gibbs-White handed his debut after joining on loan from Wolves.

The home side started strongly with Osborn surging down the left flank and firing a cross into Ndiaye, but Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym did well to palm the ball away from danger.

Sheffield United manage to open the scoring in the 14th minute though, with Gibbs-White pulling the ball back to Ndiaye, who slotted the his shot into the bottom-right corner with a composed finish.

Just moments later, Billy Sharp found himself in the left side of the area and chipped a cross into Ndiaye but he was unable to get on the end of it.

Jokanovic’s men continued to dominate the game as Jack Robinson floated a ball over the Peterborough defence which found Sharp, who could not convert his headed effort.

Peterborough had been on the back foot but they equalised in the 39th minute when Marriot, clean through on goal, slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner, giving goalkeeper Wes Foderingham no chance.

And despite the Blades having dominated possession and created a number of opportunities, they went into the break at 1-1.

However, it took them just six minutes of the second half to reclaim their lead as Sharp and Fleck found themselves up against one defender. They moved the ball well as Sharp played Fleck through at the perfect time, giving his team-mate the time and space to pass the ball into the bottom corner.

Sheffield United extended their lead just two minutes later when Sharp drove into the box and squared the ball to Osborn who slotted home from close range.

Gibbs-White nearly made it four as his close-range effort from the right was saved by Pym.

The newcomers continued to make an impact on the game as the home side scored their fourth in the 68th minute.

Ndiaye found Gibbs-White to his right and he unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner with a stunning near-post finish.

The Blades did not stop there, though, as they punished Peterborough yet again just two minutes later. Sharp ran into the left side of the box and produced a pinpoint cross into Ndiaye who grabbed his second goal with a bullet header.

The visitors got one back from the penalty spot to make it 5-2 in the 78th minute, substitute Clarke-Harris grabbing his first goal of the season, but it was the home side who had the final word as Osborn made it six with a thumping finish deep into stoppage time.