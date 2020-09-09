St Mirren link up with South Australian side Para Hills Knights SC

St Mirren have announced a new strategic partnership with South Australian National Premier League side Para Hills Knights SC.

The partnership will see the exchange of players and coaches as well as academy tours and tournaments along with other commercial opportunities.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick told the club’s official website: “We are really excited and proud to announce our new partnership with Para Hills Knights SC.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes for a number of months to make this a reality and I have no doubt it will be a positive partnership for both clubs.

“I would like to pay a special thanks to Prince Lamona from Group 154 and Jed McCabe from inspiresport for all of their help in making this happen.”

Dale Ramsay, senior co-ordinator at Para Hills Knights SC, said: “As a club we are excited about the partnership and look forward to a great future with St Mirren.

“Developing a pathway for growth and resource sharing between our clubs is exciting and we believe it will be hugely beneficial for players, managers and officials to share knowledge and strengthen both clubs.

“The possibilities for players to experience football in different environments can be so positive for their own growth. We look forward to growing a strong relationship through the years.”