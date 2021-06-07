St Mirren make Curtis Main second signing of summer

St Mirren have made their latest transfer swoop by signing former Motherwell and Aberdeen striker Curtis Main on a two-year deal.

Main left Pittodire back in January after signing for Shrewsbury on a short-term deal.

But he is now back in Scotland after agreeing a deal to 2023 with the Buddies.

Main told the Paisley outfit’s website: “I’m really excited to be here.

“I’ve spoken to the manager on numerous occasions over the last couple of months and I’m finally here and looking forward to the challenge.

“The manager wanted to bring me to the club to do what he knows I’m capable of doing. Having that backing and belief from the manager is a key thing for anyone coming into the club.

“I’ll always give everything. I’m quick, strong and powerful and I love to win.”

St Mirren lost out on a place in the top six in the final game before last season’s Premiership split and also suffered a double dose of Hampden heartache as they were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions at the semi-final stage.

But boss Jim Goodwin hopes Main can help his side reach new levels next season.

The striker helped Motherwell reach the 2018 Scottish Cup final with two goals in a 3-0 win over Aberdeen in the semi-final.

His form at the Steelmen helped him win a move to the Dons where he featured 42 times and scored seven goals.

Goodwin – who has already added Motherwell defender Charles Dunne to his squad for next season – said: “Curtis is a physical, strong centre-forward who will be a great addition to the squad and gives me four very good strikers now to choose from with Eamonn Brophy, Kristian Dennis and Lee Erwin as well.

“I’m really pleased to get Curtis in. He’s the right character for us as well, he’s the right temperament and a real leader both on and off the pitch.

“I’m just delighted we are able to get it over the line to be honest.”