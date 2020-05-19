Stephen O’Donnell set for Kilmarnock exit after turning down new deal

Scotland right-back Stephen O’Donnell has rejected a contract offer from Kilmarnock and will leave the club at the end of the month.

The 28-year-old turned down the chance to move to Oxford in January and has been linked with the likes of Dundee United in recent weeks.

Eleven-time capped O’Donnell is one of 12 players confirmed to be leaving Killie following the conclusion of the season.

Goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu and defender Dario Del Fabro, who were signed by previous manager Angelo Alessio, are also departing along with two other shot-stoppers, Jan Koprivec and Devlin Mackay, plus Harry Bunn, Adam Frizzell, Stephen Hendrie, Connor Johnson and Iain Wilson.

Loan players Harvey St Clair and Niko Hamalainen are also departing.

I just wanted to say thank everyone at Kilmarnock (the fans of killie, my teammates, coaching staff, medical staff, media team) for a loan experience I’ll always be grateful for and will never forget. Thank you guys 💙 @KilmarnockFCpic.twitter.com/BKE4sP0mem— Niko Hamalainen (@Niko_Hamalainen) May 18, 2020

Killie are in talks with Chris Burke, Greg Kiltie, Jamie MacDonald, Rory McKenzie and Ross Millen over new contracts.

Manager Alex Dyer said on Killie’s official website: “It is never easy to see players depart the club, especially in these circumstances where the guys have not had the chance to say goodbye to the crowd and the fans have not had the opportunity to thank the players for their contribution.

“In Stephen O’Donnell’s case, we tried our very best to keep him and spoke on numerous occasions both in person and on the phone but he wants to explore his options as he’s entitled to do as a free agent.

“Stephen has been a fantastic player for this football club and a good person to have around the place and as is the case with all the players, we thank them for their efforts and wish them all the very best for the future.”