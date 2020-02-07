Sterling sits out for City against Hammers

Manchester City are without Raheem Sterling for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out a few weeks.

Left-back Oleksandar Zinchenko is suspended after last week’s red card at Tottenham but Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are both in contention after missing recent games.

There is still uncertainty over the fitness of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term knee injury last month but has not been risked in the last three games.

Jarrod Bowen will be added to the West Ham squad following his deadline-day switch from Hull.

Felipe Anderson is back in training after a back injury and could also be involved.

Andriy Yarmonko is building up his fitness after a thigh problem and Jack Wilshere has had a hernia op.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

West Ham provision Squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio, Haller, Randolph, Balbuena, Masuaku, Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Anderson, Fornals, Lanzini, Ajeti.