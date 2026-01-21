Fulham winning race to sign former Tottenham Hotspur starlet once tipped ‘the next Harry Kane’

Marco Silva may soon have a new striker to deploy

Fulham are in prime position to land a former Tottenham Hotspur academy star who was once tipped to be “the next Harry Kane”.

A relatively quiet summer window saw the Cottagers spend the bulk of their budget on the alluringly-named young Brazilian, Kevin.

He was joined by Jonah Kusi-Asare, Benjamin Lecomte and Samuel Chukwueze, the latter of whom made a surprising impact with limited minutes before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fulham lead race for the ‘the next Harry Kane’

Despite that, Marco Silva’s side look light up front, with Rodrigo Muniz injured, Raul Jimenez entering the twilight of his career, and Kusi-Asare scarcely getting a look in.

Fulham have landed on a target they hope will bolster their attacking ranks, but those watching on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be praying it doesn’t work out too well.

Fulham are said to be leading the race for AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, according to Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.

They are joined in that battle by German outfit Wolfsburg and LaLiga side Real Betis, but the interest is believed to be the strongest from the west London club.

Parrott already had a substantial profile through his connection to Spurs – once tipped as the next Harry Kane – but the spotlight intensified after he put two past Portugal before netting a hat-trick against Hungary three days later, bagging the Republic of Ireland a World Cup play-off spot in the process.

The 23-year-old left Spurs permanently in the summer of 2024 in a deal that cost AZ just under £7m.

He’s now scored 39 goals in 72 outings for the Dutch side, who are said to want more than the £17.4m supposedly proposed by Wolfsburg, with Fulham showing the strongest interest of the named trio.

It’s clear Parrott is flying in the Eredivisie at the minute so, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, it might not be long until we see him back in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

However, per Delaney’s report, the Irish striker wants to consider his next move carefully, and while a Premier League return is his ultimate aim, he may benefit from taking another step to get there.

There would certainly be no shame in doing so for Parrott, as Erling Haaland did precisely the same in heading to Borussia Dortmund to prepare for the intensity of England’s top tier, and he’s doing quite well for himself now.

Parrott is valued at €22m, according to Transfermarkt.