Fulham winning race to sign former Tottenham Hotspur starlet once tipped ‘the next Harry Kane’
Tottenham Hotspur’s ex-academy striker has been impressing in Europe and on the international stage
Fulham are in prime position to land a former Tottenham Hotspur academy star who was once tipped to be “the next Harry Kane”.
A relatively quiet summer window saw the Cottagers spend the bulk of their budget on the alluringly-named young Brazilian, Kevin.
He was joined by Jonah Kusi-Asare, Benjamin Lecomte and Samuel Chukwueze, the latter of whom made a surprising impact with limited minutes before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Fulham lead race for the ‘the next Harry Kane’
Despite that, Marco Silva’s side look light up front, with Rodrigo Muniz injured, Raul Jimenez entering the twilight of his career, and Kusi-Asare scarcely getting a look in.
Fulham have landed on a target they hope will bolster their attacking ranks, but those watching on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be praying it doesn’t work out too well.
🅰️ Owusu-Oduro ➡️ Parrott ⚽️#AZAjax pic.twitter.com/yItIgNWsonJanuary 14, 2026
Fulham are said to be leading the race for AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, according to Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.
They are joined in that battle by German outfit Wolfsburg and LaLiga side Real Betis, but the interest is believed to be the strongest from the west London club.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Parrott already had a substantial profile through his connection to Spurs – once tipped as the next Harry Kane – but the spotlight intensified after he put two past Portugal before netting a hat-trick against Hungary three days later, bagging the Republic of Ireland a World Cup play-off spot in the process.
The 23-year-old left Spurs permanently in the summer of 2024 in a deal that cost AZ just under £7m.
He’s now scored 39 goals in 72 outings for the Dutch side, who are said to want more than the £17.4m supposedly proposed by Wolfsburg, with Fulham showing the strongest interest of the named trio.
It’s clear Parrott is flying in the Eredivisie at the minute so, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, it might not be long until we see him back in one of Europe’s top five leagues.
However, per Delaney’s report, the Irish striker wants to consider his next move carefully, and while a Premier League return is his ultimate aim, he may benefit from taking another step to get there.
There would certainly be no shame in doing so for Parrott, as Erling Haaland did precisely the same in heading to Borussia Dortmund to prepare for the intensity of England’s top tier, and he’s doing quite well for himself now.
Parrott is valued at €22m, according to Transfermarkt.
Get premium Tottenham Hotspur tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.