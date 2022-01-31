Stoke sign Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux
By PA Staff published
Stoke have announced the loan signing of Josh Maja from French side Bordeaux until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old striker becomes Michael O’Neill’s fifth signing of the window after scoring 12 times in 52 appearances for Bordeaux.
Maja returns to English football after he spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Fulham.
Stoke boss O’Neill told the club website: “Josh will bring a different dimension to our attacking options.
“I’m really pleased that we’ve held off competition from a number of other clubs to secure him.”
