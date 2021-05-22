Swansea City v Barnsley live stream: how to watch the Championship play-offs wherever you are in the world

Swansea City v Barnsley live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 22 May, 6.30pm BST

Barnsley will be looking to overturn a first-leg deficit when they take on Swansea City in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The Swans secured a narrow advantage at Oakwell on Monday, with Andre Ayew’s strike in the 39th minute proving to be the winning goal. Barnsley came on strong in the second period and had chances to level the scores, but Steve Cooper’s side stood firm to keep their sheet clean.

They are now in pole position to advance to the Wembley showpiece, although the slender nature of their lead means no one of a Swansea persuasion will be getting carried away just yet - especially as the Swans beat Brentford 1-0 in the first leg last season, before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat a few days later.

At the same time, Valerien Ismael will know that his team are not out of this tie, despite a disappointing outcome on their own patch. From where, Barnsley are underdogs to advance to the final - but that might actually suit them.

There was little pressure on the Tykes going into the play-offs - this, after all, is a team that only avoided relegation to League One by the skin of their teeth less than a year ago - and Ismael will remind his players that Swansea are the team with expectation on their shoulders.

Swansea will be unable to call upon Tivonge Rushesha and Jordan Morris, but Steve Benda is closing in on a return to full fitness. Cooper is unlikely to make any changes to his starting XI, after only making one substitution in the first leg with Wayne Routledge replacing Liam Cullen.

Barnsley will again have to make do without Ben Williams, who is continuing his recovery from an ACL injury. Carlton Morris is a candidate to come into the team if Ismael opts to freshen things up, but the Tykes boss will keep faith with his usual 3-4-3 formation.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

