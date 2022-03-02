Tottenham report: 'Elite' English wonderkid set for Spurs

Tottenham are leading the chase for a wonderkid who is generating lots of excitement in the Championship.

Alex Scott of Bristol City – not to be confused with BBC pundit – is a target for Antonio Conte, who is believed to want to transform his team ahead of next season. The Italian boss has been outspoken and passionate about his team's flaws and it's been reported that he'll have money to spend this summer.

Scott will not be hugely expensive compared to some of the stars that the north Londoners will have their eye on – but with Premier League rivals West Ham United and Everton also looking at the starlet, it would be a big coup for Spurs to snap him up.

Scott has been compared favourably to Jack Grealish of Manchester City and has been in excellent form at Ashton Gate this season. With Tottenham looking for a way back into the Champions League – which may well happen under Conte this season – the Lilywhites might be looking to somewhat replicate the project down the road.

Arsenal have seen success this season after investing heavily in youngsters with room to develop. Of course, Tottenham followed a similar project under Mauricio Pochettino, when the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Eric Dier were all up-and-coming stars at White Hart Lane.

Scott could well become one of the first new building blocks in a new era for Spurs, who also have the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Dane Scarlett coming through. As the club look to the future, Conte could well hand more opportunities to some of the less experienced players in the squad and move away from the older heads.

Scott is valued at £270,000 by Transfermarkt.

