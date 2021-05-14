Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Real Madrid enquire about Spurs’ record signing Tanguy Ndombele

Real Madrid have reportedly approached Tottenham Hotspur to enquire about the availability of Tanguy Ndombele.

According to Football Insider , Real have made their interest in the skilful midfielder known recently and are waiting to see if Spurs will be prepared to sell.

Ndombele joined from Lyon for a club-record £55million fee in July 2019, but endured a tough first season in England.

His work rate was pinpointed as an issue, even leading to public criticism by Jose Mourinho, as he struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League.

Ndombele’s performances improved considerably this season, with more grit to go alongside his technical brilliance, but his future remains uncertain.

Likewise, several of Tottenham’s best players could be on the move this summer, particularly if the club miss out on qualifying for European football at the end of a disappointing campaign.

Most notably, star man and leading goalscorer Harry Kane has repeatedly been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City as Spurs’ wait for silverware goes on.

Mourinho’s confrontational management style quickly grated on the squad, while his emphasis on discipline and defensive organisation brought diminishing returns.

Previously important players, such as Dele Alli and Harry Winks, were frozen out by the former Chelsea manager, who was sacked last month just before the League Cup final, which they lost to Man City.

It was soon announced that Mourinho would take over at Roma, returning to Serie A – where he won the treble with Inter Milan – for the first time in 11 years.

Another of his former clubs, Real Madrid, will look to tempt Ndombele to Spain as they aim to rejuvenate their ageing midfield.

Their cause could be helped by the French international’s recent demotion to the Tottenham bench under Ryan Mason.