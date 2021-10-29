Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Who's expected to play this weekend?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United predicted line-ups for this weekend could spring a few surprises, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights for his job.

Raphael Varane has been absent for the Red Devils for a few weeks but is hoping to be fit for this weekend; Anthony Martial could also be in the frame, though Paul Pogba is out, serving a three-match ban for his red card against Liverpool.

Tottenham's only major doubt for the game is Bryan Gil. The winger is nursing a hamstring issue, which will be assessed before Saturday; Ryan Sessegnon, who hasn't featured under Nuno Espirito Santo yet due to injury, is also out.

Both Tottenham and United have underwhelmed this season, with both managers facing question marks over their futures. Last season saw two emphatic victories a-piece in this game; Jose Mourinho's Spurs stunned Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford to run out 6-1 winners back in autumn last year, before United turned the tide and delivered a 3-1 victory to mount the pressure back on Mourinho in the second half of last season.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted line-up

4-2-3-1

Hugo Lloris

Emerson Royal

Cristian Romero

Eric Dier

Sergio Reguilon

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Oliver Skipp

Lucas Moura

Tanguy Ndombele

Son Heung-min

Harry Kane

Manchester United predicted line-up

4-2-3-1

David De Gea

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Raphael Varane

Harry Maguire

Luke Shaw

Scott McTominay

Fred

Mason Greenwood

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

Cristiano Ronaldo

