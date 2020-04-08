Tottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospital

Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests, but his illness is not related to coronavirus.

Tottenham announced on Tuesday night that their record goalscorer, who turned 80 in February, was receiving treatment in hospital.

Greaves, who scored 44 goals in 57 England appearances, spent a comfortable night and hopes to be able to be discharged soon.

I did promise a statement mid morning today when I posted a statement last night . All I can say is no news is good news…

A statement on his Facebook page, ran by his friend and agent Terry Baker, read: “I did promise a statement mid morning today when I posted a statement last night.

“All I can say is no news is good news at the moment. Jimmy has spoken to Irene by phone.

“During the course of the day he will be having tests and when we find out the results I will post them on here.

“So watch this space and have a good thought for Jimmy as you go about your current daily routine.

Jimmy Greaves, right, was a part of two FA Cup-winning Tottenham teams (PA)

“His problem isn’t coronavirus related and doesn’t seem to be related to his previous illness. Hopefully he won’t be in hospital for too long.

“Thanks for the 1000s of you showing concern. England’s greatest ever goalscorer is still with us and here’s hoping he’s home soon.”

Greaves suffered a severe stroke in May 2015, which left him wheelchair-bound.

Free-scoring Greaves came through the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 goals in 169 matches before joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when joining Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a record-breaking 266 goals in 379 competitive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves won two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, before joining West Ham with Martin Peters moving the other way.

Spurs said in a statement on Tuesday night: “We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital.

“We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family.”