Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min says it is not the right time to discuss his future

Son Heung-min says it is a “bit unfair” to talk about a new contract at Tottenham.

The South Korea international is enjoying an excellent season at Spurs, having scored 13 goals and provided six assists in the Premier League.

The club are keen to extend his current deal, which is due to expire in 2023.

But Son is remaining tight-lipped on his future, which will be worrying news for Tottenham supporters.

“It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment, I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment,” he said ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Austrian side Wolfsberger.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m working hard as a player and the team. It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract.”

Spurs are currently ninth in the Premier League table having lost four of their last five matches in the top flight.

Jose Mourinho’s side are now six points adrift of the top four and could fall further behind if they lose to West Ham this weekend.

Winning the Europa League would earn Tottenham a place in next season’s Champions League, but Mourinho’s side face an uphill battle to qualify for the competition.

And a failure to earn a place in the Champions League could influence Son’s decision about his future.

However, the South Korean moved to dismiss suggestions that Mourinho had lost the faith of the Tottenham players.

“The rumours are just rumours. Our changing room has been fantastic,” he added.

“Obviously it depends on the results. I’m very sad if we lose and happy when we win. It’s like everyone else. The mood went down when we had a couple of bad results but the dressing room hasn’t changed.

“Everyone is happy and having a laugh and focused on every game. It is a bad rumour.”

