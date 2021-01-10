TOWIE star Mark Wright ‘will never forget’ professional debut in Crawley cup win

Reality television star Mark Wright hailed a day he “will never forget” after making his debut as a professional footballer at the age of 33.

Wright, who starred in The Only Way Is Essex, came on as a substitute in stoppage time for Sky Bet League Two outfit Crawley during their shock 3-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Leeds.

He signed for Crawley on a non-contract basis on December 14, marking a sensational return to a club where he made nine appearances and scored once during the 2006-07 season before finding fame.

He wrote on Instagram: “A day I will never forget!! Today at 33, after much hard work and hours of extra training to make it possible, even if it was for a few minutes, I made my professional debut against the giants Leeds United.

“To make it even more special my brother and best pal also made his debut for @officialcrawleytownfc today, to do this with him will be a moment our whole family will cherish forever.”

Crawley recorded arguably the greatest result in their history thanks to second-half strikes from Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Crawley stunned their Premier League opponents on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Wright’s younger brother Josh made his second Crawley debut during the match as the Red Devils reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2012.

Wright added: “However most importantly, the boys that started that game were absolutely incredible, they beat a very strong Leeds United team 3-0 and every single one of them were sensational.

“I’m very proud to call myself a Crawley player. Thank you for all your support.”