How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live streams, TV coverage and match preview for Premier League clash

Watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 December 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Antoine Semenyo is set to play his final game for AFC Bournemouth as they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola's side went down 3-2 against Arsenal in their last Premier League outing, with Declan Rice's brace proving too much in the second half.

Spurs were pegged back late on against Sunderland on Sunday, with Ben Davies popping up with a rare goal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the US

Bournemouth vs Tottenham is one of several of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Is there a Bournemouth vs Tottenham free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Tottenham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets to Bournemouth vs Tottenham?

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Premier League preview

Bournemouth have now taken just five points from their last ten Premier League outings.

The Cherries have slipped down the table over the festive period, and with their star man now set to play his final match for the club against Spurs, things could be about to get worse.

Andoni Iraola will want to bring in a replacement for Semenyo, with a failed move for Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling having already been reported.

Lewis Cook returned from a neck injury to come off the bench against the Gunners last time out, so the midfielder is back in contention for Spurs' visit.

Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle), Justin Kluivert (knee) and Will Dennis (ankle) are all out.

Spurs were pegged back against the Black Cats thanks to Brian Brobbey's 80th-minute strike and will be looking for a response on the south coast.

It is the Lilywhites away form which has impressed most this season, with only Arsenal boasting a better record on the road that their North London rivals.

In terms of injuries for this one Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Destiny Udogie (thigh) are expected to miss out for the visitors.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-3 Tottenham

Spurs have been good on their travels this season, and Bournemouth's recent form has been dire. We say away win for Spurs.