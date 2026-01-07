Is Manchester City vs Brighton on TV? Live streams for Seagulls' Premier League visit to the Etihad Stadium

Watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today as Pep Guardiola's City look to take a bite out of six-point deficit at the top of the Premier League. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Brighton key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City might well be looking at this week as a key one for their Premier League title hopes.

City are unbeaten in eight matches and face Brighton & Hove Albion knowing that a win would pile the pressure on leaders Arsenal, who take on Liverpool on Thursday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man City vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Manchester City vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Manchester City vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the US

Manchester City vs Brighton is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester City vs Brighton from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Manchester City vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Man City scraped through a dramatic win against Leeds United at the end of November and it kickstarted a run of six wins on the bounce.

They scored 19 goals in those six fixtures to make sure Arsenal knew they were there despite City being favourites in each of those matches, but draws with Sunderland and Chelsea in the last two games might just offer some doubts.

But, if you're not going to win, don't lose. City have done that only once in the league since the end of October and the teams around them have watched them keep pace with the leaders.

FPL managers will be aware that Erling Haaland hasn't scored in the last three games. We'll let you decide whether that's good or bad news for Brighton.

Tickets

The Seagulls have been frustrating lately. They're nicely poised in tenth place, three points off fifth, but the end of their unbeaten home record was the start of six games without a win.

Brighton beat strugglers Burnley at home on Saturday but haven't won away from home since the end of October and a victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

They are, though, looking to do the double over City on Wednesday for the first time ever.

Haaland scored the first goal at the Amex Stadium in August but goals from James Milner and Brajan Gruda gave the Sussex side a 2-1 win for the second season in a row.

Manchester City vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Brighton

They haven't been at the very top of their game but this isn't 2024-25 Man City and they're going to win again sooner rather than later.