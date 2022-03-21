Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters handed first senior England call-ups
Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters have been handed their first England senior call-ups.
The full-backs will also be joined in the squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.
The new additions to Gareth Southgate’s group follow the withdrawal of Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham through injury.
It is 22-year-old Mitchell’s first involvement with England at any level while Walker-Peters, a 2017 Under-20 World Cup winner, has made nine appearances for the under-21s.
England host Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast the following Tuesday, both at Wembley.
Mitchell’s call-up is a reward for an impressive season with Palace.
First #ThreeLions call-ups for @KWPeters and @MitchellTyrick.— England (@England) March 21, 2022
The London-born defender will be on familiar territory having played for AFC Wembley as a youngster before joining Brentford’s youth set-up.
Mitchell has made 57 appearances to date for Palace and scored one goal.
Walker-Peters, 24, has enjoyed a fine campaign for Saints, making 28 appearances and scoring three goals.
