Tyrone Mings asks for patience over Gareth Southgate’s handling of Jack Grealish

Tyrone Mings insists Gareth Southgate must be trusted in his handling of Jack Grealish as the clamour from England fans for the Aston Villa captain to feature more regularly continues.

Grealish made his long-awaited England debut in September’s Nations League draw in Denmark – before making his first start in the 3-0 friendly win over Wales last week.

But he did not feature in either of the Nations League fixtures during the recent international break, remaining on the bench for the 2-1 win over Belgium and 1-0 defeat to Denmark.

Many pundits and supporters questioned why Southgate had not given Grealish, 25, a chance in either match but the England boss has defended his decision more than once.

Mings is a club-mate of Grealish’s at Villa Park and has backed him to make an impact in the future, once Southgate makes the call to include him on a regular basis.

“It is easy to talk about players that aren’t playing and that does a disservice to the people who are playing,” he said.

“We are playing at the elite level and people have to bide their time, like I do, I’m trying to get into the team as well.

“Everybody is competing for places and I think that makes for a healthy group – Jack is a fantastic player, we all know that, we know what he can bring to the group.

“But I think you have to trust in the squad, trust the manager that different players will be utilised at different times.

“Jack is fine, Jack is a great lad and everyone in their career will have times when they are on the bench and out of the team – that is just something you go through so Jack won’t require an arm round the shoulder I’m sure.”

Mings, who came off the bench against Denmark following Harry Maguire’s red card, has four England caps after making his debut a year ago.

He recently signed a new four-year deal at Villa and said both he and Grealish – who both played in the 7-2 thrashing of Premier League champions Liverpool ahead of the international break – need to keep performing well at club-level to improve their England chances.

“When the England squad is chosen I’m sure it is chosen on what the manager thinks you can bring to the group and what you can deliver on the pitch,” he added.

“The only thing we can do is try to play well for our clubs and when we are given a chance to come into the camp show humility and bide our time to get into the team because we have to pay service to the players who have credit in the bank.

“The people who have got the England team to the position it is in now, people who have been to tournaments and delivered relative success to what we have had previously.

“We are both extremely honoured to be here, I don’t want to speak on Jack’s behalf, but it is such an honour to be here and be representing your country that it is never something that is taken for granted.

“We all know that what you do off the pitch and how you are around the group is just as important for the health of the squad than what you do when you are on the pitch – arguably more important.

“Jack is a great lad, like I said, and I’m sure he will get many more opportunities but the only way we can try and force that is to continue to play well and continue to be positive.”