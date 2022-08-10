USA international Matthew Hoppe joins Middlesborough from Mallorca
published
Middlesborough have announced the signing of striker Matthew Hoppe from LaLiga club Mallorca.
The 21-year-old USA international has joined Boro on a four-year contract.
Hoppe started his career with LA Galaxy’s Academy before joining Schalke and then heading for Spain.
He is the second striker signed by Boro boss Chris Wilder this summer, following the arrival of Marcus Forss from Brentford.
