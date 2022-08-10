USA international Matthew Hoppe joins Middlesborough from Mallorca

By published

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion – Sky Bet Championship – Riverside Stadium
(Image credit: Will Matthews)

Middlesborough have announced the signing of striker Matthew Hoppe from LaLiga club Mallorca.

The 21-year-old USA international has joined Boro on a four-year contract.

Hoppe started his career with LA Galaxy’s Academy before joining Schalke and then heading for Spain.

He is the second striker signed by Boro boss Chris Wilder this summer, following the arrival of Marcus Forss from Brentford.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff