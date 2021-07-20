Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey joins Burnley

Burnley have signed Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a two-year deal following his release by Crystal Palace.

Hennessey, 34, who departed Selhurst Park earlier this month, was back-up for Wales number one Danny Ward at Euro 2020.

Burnley said on their official website: “The Clarets have added more proven Premier League pedigree to their squad with the capture of record-breaking Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

✅ 181 @premierleague appearances✅ Record-breaking Wales international— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 20, 2021 See more

“Hennessey joins Burnley as a free agent following his departure from top-flight rivals Crystal Palace and has agreed a two-year deal – with a further year’s option – at Turf Moor.”

Former Wolves goalkeeper Hennessey, Wales’ most-capped goalkeeper with 96 appearances, will provide competition for Burnley’s England international Nick Pope.

Hennessey, on the bench for all four of Wales’ Euro 2020 matches, has made a total of 181 Premier League appearances for Wolves and Palace and has also had loan spells at Stockport and Yeovil.

He is the Clarets’ second senior summer signing after the arrival of defender Nathan Collins from Stoke for an undisclosed fee.