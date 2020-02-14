Watt ready to make first Motherwell start

Tony Watt is set to make his first start for Motherwell in their Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Mirren on Saturday.

Christy Manzinga is suspended after being sent off in the midweek defeat by St Johnstone, while Chris Long (thigh), Mikael Ndjoli (knee) join him on the sidelines.

Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns.

The Buddies came through the 2-1 defeat by Livingston in midweek unscathed.

However, Ryan Flynn, Stephen McGinn, Kyle Magennis (all knee) and Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Carroll, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Hylton, Seedorf, Ilic, Maciver, Aarons, Watt, Carson.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Henderson, Cooke, Lynes.