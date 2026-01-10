How to watch Algeria vs Nigeria: TV details, stream free in the UK with place in AFCON last four up for grabs

Watch Algeria vs Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Algeria vs Nigeria: key information • Date: Saturday 10 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade de Marrakesh, Marrakesh • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Algeria have won all four of their last four meetings with Nigeria, dating back to 2017.

It's an imposing record that the Greens will hope can continue, as the two sides face off for a place in the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria, however, are scoring for fun and have 12 goals already in four matches at this year's competition.

With an attacking spearheaded by the likes of Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles could be a rank outsider for a late run to the final.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Algeria vs Nigeria online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Algeria vs Nigeria for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Algeria vs Nigeria for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the action on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Algeria vs Nigeria free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Algeria vs Nigeria from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Algeria vs Nigeria on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Algeria vs Nigeria on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Algeria vs Nigeria in Africa

Algeria vs Nigeria will be shown live on beIN Sport in both Algeria and Morocco.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Algeria vs Nigeria: Preview

After topping Group E with three wins from three, Algeria left it late to secure a place in the quarter-finals against DR Congo.

Adil Boulbina’s 119th-minute strike proved decisive, with the Greens now having won 11 of their last 14 matches across all competitions.

However, Algeria have fallen at this very stage in four of their last six AFCON knockout appearances, and will want to end that hoodoo this time around.

Jaouen Hadjam could return to feature, although worries are increasing regarding midfielder Ismael Bennacer's fitness, after he came off against DR Congo.

Nigeria are banging in goals for fun, having thrashed Mozambique 4-0 to reach the last eight in some style.

Having reached at least the semi-finals in 15 of their previous 20 AFCON participations, the three-time winners will be looking to go one better than they did in 2023.

Losing in the final to hosts Ivory Coast, Eric Chelle's side looks in fine fettle and with a squad backed by huge European superstars, is it finally their year?

The Super Eagles look to have a fully fit squad, meaning manager Chelle is likely to retain his preferred 4-4-2 diamond and the lineup deployed against Mozambique and Tunisia.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Algeria 0-1 Nigeria

A tight affair we predict, with Nigeria coming out on top thanks to Osimhen.