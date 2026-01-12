Arsenal linked with Jurrien Timber's twin, as race for Dutchman hots up: report

Quinten Timber (left) with his twin brother Jurrien Timber (right)

Arsenal have been linked with a move Jurrien Timber’s twin brother, Quinten Timber.

Siblings reaching the Premier League together is nothing new, the most famous proponents of such an achievement perhaps being Gary and Phil Neville, who both came through at Manchester United.

There is also Yaya and Kolo Toure, the latter of whom played 326 games for the Gunners during his playing career.

Arsenal weigh up signing Jurrien Timber’s twin brother

Now, they could be set to add another set of brothers to this long this with a move for Quinten, according to ESPN pundit Vincent Schildkamp.

He was quoted from his Voetbalpraat programme by Football Transfers when talking about the Feyenoord man’s future, with Italian side Lazio said to be an interested party.

Jurrien would surely appreciate a very familiar face at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I can help but feel that agreements have already been made with bigger clubs than Lazio,” Schildkamp said.

“He’ll probably have some adjustment issues, but I think he can fit into Arsenal’s midfield.

“Surely Jurrien will tell his manager that he has a really good twin brother? If he’s going to extend his own contract in England, should he just mention in passing that his twin brother can be picked up for free this summer?”

Quinten’s current deal with Feyenoord is due to expire in the summer, meaning he is now able to discuss a free transfer with clubs abroad, with no current sign of an extension.

And this is not his first link with a move to the Premier League, with talk of a move to West Ham United surfacing over the summer through Dutch site 1908.

Quinten Timber has seven goal involvements in 23 outings in all competitions for Feyenoord this term (Image credit: Marcel van Dorst/EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While there is merit to Quinten’s signing beyond merely his name, there are questions over whether Arsenal is the right move for either party.

Unlike his defensive brother, Quinten operates in midfield, an area of the pitch where the Gunners are already stacked.

To find minutes, he’d need to unseat the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze, not to mention a figure like Max Dowman rising through the ranks.

It would be a nice story, but it doesn’t make the most footballing sense.

Quinten Timber is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt.