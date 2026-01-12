Wolves dealt huge blow, as star player agrees exit: report

Rob Edwards is unlikely to be pleased with the move

Wolverhampton Wanderers could wave goodbye to one of their key players in a deal that makes little sense for the Premier League strugglers.

The Midlands side are dead last in the league table, a worrying 14 points from safety as we progress through January.

Results have picked up slightly, with draws against Manchester United and Everton, and their first league win this season against West Ham United to kick the month off, but they’re going to need more than that to stand any chance at survival.

Rob Edwards to lose key defensive operator in baffling deal

Wolves boss Rob Edwards therefore likely needs reinforcements to give the side any chance on maintaining their current form.

However, confusingly, reports in Turkey suggest he’s going to get the complete opposite.

Edwards faces a tough battle if his Wolves side are to survive in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Besiktas are in talks to sign Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou.

The Ivory Coast international has made 13 Premier League appearances for the club so far this season, before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Based on Sabuncuoglu’s report, the Turkish side have offered a €2m loan fee with a €10m option to buy, with Wolves looking to increase the money on offer and change the payment structure.

Such a sale would make little sense to Wolves, however, given the fact it would mean recruiting another centre-back in the expensive January market.

Not only that, but the club only signed Agbadou 12 months ago in a £16.6m, meaning they would be accepting a loss on a player they clearly still have plenty of use for, and is under contract until 2029.

Emmanuel Agbadou is due to return to Wolves following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Wolves do agree to this deal, it may be a worse performance than some of the showings they’ve put together on the pitch this season.

Taking a loss on a player is one thing, doing it in the middle of a difficult season is another, and for that same deal to have no promise of an actual sale, despite it meaning losing Agabadou for the remainder of the season, makes this seemingly impossible for Wolves to accept.

If they did, then there would surely be calls from their fanbase to explain the decision.

Agbadou is worth €18m, according to Transfermarkt.