How to watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast: Live streams, TV channel, watch for free in the UK as AFCON holders face Mo Salah's Pharaohs

Watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast: key information • Date: Saturday 10 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Stade Adrar, Agadir • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Egypt required extra time to see off Benin in the last-16, and will arguably face a tougher test as they face the reigning holders Ivory Coast.

The Pharaohs are now unbeaten in 14 games against African opponents, despite not blowing anybody away as they advanced in the last eight.

Ivory Coast recorded their biggest victory of the tournament so far, beating Burkina Faso 3-0 thanks to a wonderful display from Amad.

The Manchester United forward has seen a huge change at Old Trafford whilst away at the competition, but scored and assisted in the success to continue his fine form.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the action on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Egypt vs Ivory Coast on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 14:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Egypt vs Ivory Coast in Africa

Egypt vs Ivory Coast will be shown live on beIN Sport in Egypt and Canal+ in the Ivory Coast.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt vs Ivory Coast: Preview

Hossam Hassan’s team have made it this far, but many expect reigning champions Ivory Coast to be too big a challenge on Saturday evening.

However, the last time the two sides met, it was the Pharaohs who came out on top on penalties, after drawing 0-0 in regulation time.

Salah, with his future at Liverpool still up in the air, has three goals in four games and will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form.

Not much is expected to change in terms of Egypt’s starting XI, with Man City's Omar Marmoush once again predicted to partner Salah in attack.

The holders are looking to make it back-to-back AFCON titles, with superstar Amad continuing to shine for the Elephants.

The Man Utd winger has three Man of the Match trophies to his name, and has arguably been alongside Morocco's Brahim Diaz as a contender for Player of the Tournament up to this point.

It's three goals for the former Atalanta man, who cheekily dinked the ball over Burkina Faso Herve Koffi to score in the last-16.

Manager Emerse Fae will have to consider who replaces the suspended Christ Inao Oulai, who accumulated another yellow card last time out, and is forced to sit this one out.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Egypt 1-3 Ivory Coast

The holders will likely prove too powerful for Egypt, and we expect them to book a spot in the last four.