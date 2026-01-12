Liverpool star edging towards exit, as 'loan agreement' details emerge: report

Arne Slot could face a fresh hit to his attacking numbers

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to allow one of their wingers to leave the club this January.

After the highs of last season, ending in Premier League triumph in Arne Slot’s first term at the club, things got off to a strange start on Merseyside.

They committed £446m in the summer window, landing some of the biggest transfers ever seen in Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool could allow winger to leave on loan in January

Get premium Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

The atmosphere reached boiling point in December, when Mohamed Salah met journalists after a match against Leeds United and said he had been thrown under the bus by Slot after not being selected in consecutive games.

That, coupled with the Egyptian’s commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations and Isak’s long-term injury, have given the Dutch head coach something of a headache in attack.

Slot has had a relatively rocky start to the first half of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such stress won’t be eased by Tuttosport’s report that Juventus are considering a loan move for winger Federico Chiesa.

The 28-year-old moved in the opposite direction under 18 months ago, becoming Slot’s second Liverpool signing in a deal worth £12.5m.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He has struggled for game time since then, starting just one Premier League game so far this season, with a combination of Salah, Isak, Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike often preferred ahead of him.

The Italian outlet states that talks are underway to determine whether any temporary switch would include an option or an obligation to buy, with Juve wanting it to be conditional on appearances.

Liverpool are said to be reluctant to let the Italian go easily, recognising their currently short numbers in attack, but there is said to be a “price tag” at which they’d deal.

Chiesa has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this would make sense for all parties if the Reds can recoup a significant portion of their initial investment.

At £12.5m, it was a gamble worth taking for the Reds, but it is, nevertheless, one that has paid few dividends.

When they have the likes of Rio Ngumoha rising through the ranks, it’d be sensible for Liverpool to get a fee for Chiesa while they still can, rather than having him festering on the bench just in case of an emergency.

Chiesa is valued at €18m, according to Transfermarkt.