Why Antoine Semenyo is not cup-tied for Manchester City Carabao Cup semi-final vs Newcastle United
New Manchester City signing Antoine Semenyo is eligible to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final despite already appearing in the competition for Bournemouth this season
Antoine Semenyo completed a £62.5 million transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City last week.
The former Cherries talisman was on the scoresheet on his debut in the 10-1 shellacking of Exeter City in the FA Cup Third Round.
As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday night, fans of both teams have been wondering whether the Etihad club's newest arrival will be able to make an appearance.
Why is Antoine Semenyo not cup-tied vs Newcastle?
This season, English football's two domestic cup competitions have seen their rules change, permitting players to represent up to two teams during the same campaign.
As a consequence, Semenyo is in contention to feature at St James' Park, to the dismay of Newcastle supporters and their head coach Eddie Howe.
Semenyo appeared in Bournemouth's Carabao Cup Second Round defeat by Brentford back in August, which in seasons past would have made him ineligible to represent Manchester City in the same competition upon signing for the club.
The EFL's Rule 6.4 states: "A Registered Player shall be permitted to play for up to two Clubs (or clubs) in the Competition in any one Season where such Player has appeared for his parent or loan Club in the Competition prior to the closure of the Winter Transfer Window or the first leg of the Semi - Final (whichever is sooner) and has either been recalled by the parent Club or subsequently moved to a different Club on a Temporary Loan Transfer (or Temporary Transfer where a Premier League Club) or permanent Transfer prior to the closure of the Winter Transfer Window, or the first leg of the Semi - Final (whichever is sooner)."
In layman's terms, this means that Semenyo is eligible to face Newcastle on Tuesday night and in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, because he has joined Pep Guardiola's side during the winter transfer period, but crucially before the first leg of the semi-final.
"Yeah, it was nice to find out that rule had changed after finding out they'd signed him," Newcastle boss Howe said on Monday.
"I have to say that's one rule change I probably wouldn't be supportive of at this current moment.
"But Antoine's had an incredible season. I'm a big admirer of his and he scored on his debut, so fair play to him. I think Man City have signed a very, very good player."
Semenyo's new manager Guardiola sung the forward's praises following his arrival at the Etihad stadium.
"He was extraordinary in Bournemouth and he can play both sides, right, left.
"He knows the Premier League so many clubs want him and he decide to join us.
"He is a perfect age, 25, 26 - the best years are to come."
