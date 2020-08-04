Winger Justin Johnson raring to go after moving to Hamilton from Cyprus

Former Dundee United winger Justin Johnson claims he has returned to Scotland a more determined player after completing his move to Hamilton.

The Dutchman has joined Accies from Cypriot side Othellos Athienou following a successful trial period.

The 23-year-old made six appearances in two years at Tannadice and suffered relegation with United in 2016.

Johnson told the Accies’ website: “Since arriving at Hamilton, I’ve felt welcome at this club and now everything is finally sorted I’m very excited and can’t wait to get started.

”I’m back in Scotland now and I’m more determined and more mature both on and off the pitch.”