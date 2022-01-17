Wolves add to Portuguese contingent with signing of winger Chiquinho

New Wolves winger Chiquinho says he has been “inspired” by the Portuguese collective at Molineux.

The Portugal Under-21 international moved to Molineux from Estroril on Monday, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

A former Sporting Lisbon youngster, he becomes the latest in a long line of Portuguese players to join Wolves.

Chiquinho will now link up with Jose Sa, Bruno, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho in the Black Country.

“There’s a lot of good Portuguese players in Wolves and I have been inspired by them,” he told the club’s official website.

“I will also take a lot of advice from them, so it’s good.

“I’m very excited, but I feel a lot of pressure because it’s a big team, it’s a big club, but it is more important that I come here and do my best.

“It’s a big stadium and I feel a lot of fears because it’s a big team, but I will do my best for the club and enjoy playing here.”

Chiquinho moved to Estoril from Sporting and helped the club back into the Portuguese top flight last season and hit three goals in the Primeira Liga this campaign.

His arrival follows the signing of Japan midfielder Hayao Kawabe, who joined from Grasshoppers last week.