England boss Gareth Southgate to get Euro 2024 wish with rules U-turn expected

UEFA had been set to revert to 23-man squads for Euro 2024 but are now expecting to keep it at 26

 UEFA is set to expand the squad size for Euro 2024 from 23 players to 26 after the competing nations voted in favour of the expansion.

The one-year delayed Euro 2020 allowed 26 players to be named in squads as a special mid-covid measure, mindful of the compressed schedule the competitors had endured in the preceding schedule and the greater risk of injury or illness as a result of the covid pandemic.

