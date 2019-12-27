Wright looking ahead as solid Saints impress

Tommy Wright is looking for rejuvenated St Johnstone to finish the year off on a high against Ross County on Sunday.

After struggling at the start of the season, a 1-0 win at Hamilton on Boxing Day thanks to an Ali McCann goal 10 minutes from time meant eight points from 12 and a fourth clean sheet in a row for the visitors.

The Perth side are sitting in ninth place on 19 points, one point behind the Staggies, and boss Wright is looking to climb above their hosts when they meet at McDiarmid Park.

The Northern Irishman told Saints TV: “The first win is important to me, that took a while to come.

“Ten points is always important and then your next target is 20 points.

“We have the opportunity to move through the 20-point barrier, we have the opportunity to move up a place because if we beat Ross County we automatically go above them and with other games we have the opportunity to get away from that 11th and 12th spot.

“It is another massive game and we will need everybody.

“It is important that we are able to freshen it up and bring people in.

“It is a big game and hopefully we can get as many Saints fans there as possible and finish the year off with a real bang.”

Wright was satisfied with the narrow and hard-fought win over Accies.

He said: “I’m really pleased for the players, four clean sheets in a row.

“It is important to get back to basics and we defended really well as a team.

“I don’t think Zander (Clark) had a save to make in the whole game. I thought we looked the more threatening.”