Giovane Elber exclusive: "Juninho Pernambucano was the best at free-kicks for one simple reason"
By Ed McCambridge published
Lyon's Juninho is considered one of the greatest free-kick takers of all time, as former team-mate Elber testifies
David Beckham? Roberto Carlos? Lionel Messi? All superb free-kick takers as well as giants of the game. But for former Stuttgart, Bayern and Lyon striker Giovane Elber, there was one player who stands above all others when it comes to dead balls: Juninho Pernambucano.
The former Lyon midfielder was renowned for his ability to bend one over the wall, scoring 77 free-kicks during his glittering career.
And there was one very good reason Juninho was top dog when it comes to free-kicks, as Elber explains to FFT.
"Simple: he practised every day!" Says the Brazilian. "Rain or snow, he’d be out there for hours after training ended. He’d take one of the youth team goalkeepers and hit free-kick after free-kick.
There was one particular free kick which sticks in Elber's mind - as it came against Bayern, the team he presented more than 250 times.
"In my first season at Lyon, we defeated Bayern 2-1 in the Champions League group stage and Juninho scored a stunning free-kick against Oli Kahn at the Olympiastadion. That was one of his very best."
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.