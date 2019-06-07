Santi Cazorla News and Features
Date of birth: December 13, 1984
Instagram: @santicazorla
Club(s): Villarreal, Recreativo Huelva, Villarreal, Malaga, Arsenal, Villarreal
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Free
Made his name with Villarreal before moving to Malaga, who he helped reach the Champions League for the first time. Played in both of Spain's European Championship successes in 2008 and 2012 before joining Arsenal. The playmaker contributed to the Gunners ending a nine-year wait for silverware as they won back-to-back FA Cups, but a serious Achilles injury threatened his career. After his rehabilitation, he returned to Villarreal and played his way back into the Spain side.
Latest about Santi Cazorla
Which footballer do you look like? FourFourTwo followers suggest their lookalikes
By FourFourTwo Staff
Spoiler: some of your mates are very mean for suggesting you look like these players
La Liga's Clasico title race and Atletico woes: 5 talking points for the rest of the season
By Mark White
More than just a Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry, La Liga is the best league in Europe (honest), and there's plenty still to be resolved this season
Santi Cazorla could be reunited with 'really good friend' Mikel Arteta in Arsenal coaching role
By Billy Dunmore
Arsenal Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla will consider returning to Arsenal as a coach after he retires.
Arsenal are set to explore the return of Santi Cazorla in the hope of a proper send off
By Billy Dunmore
Arsenal Arsenal are determined to give Santi Cazorla one last run out in the club's colours and are reportedly assessing the options.
Santi Cazorla reveals the best player he ever shared a dressing room with
By Tom Seymour
Santi Cazorla Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla may have played for the Gunners and the Spain national team, but it is a former Villarreal teammate whom is the best he ever shared a dressing room with.
Santi Cazorla says Arsene Wenger offered him return to Arsenal before manager's exit
Posted
Arsenal Santi Cazorla has told FourFourTwo how supportive Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal team-mates were through his injury hell – and revealed his frustration about leaving the club in 2018.
