Watch: Mosiamne bids farewell to Sundowns

Watch as Pitso Mosimane bids an emotional farewell to the Mamelodi Sundowns family after announcing his resignation to take up a reported job with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The 56-year-old rocked the South African football landscape on Wednesday with the shock announcement of his resignation to move to North Africa.

Mosimane is expected to be announced and unveiled as the new Al Ahly coach in the coming days.

Jingles released a lengthy statement confirming his Sundowns exit, which was followed by a statement by the club and president Patrice Motsepe.

The coach then took to twitter to release a video where he said farewell to the Brazilians, the supporters, the board, club president Patrice Motsepe and everyone associated with the club.

In his farewell, Mosimane also revealed the reasons behind leaving the 2016 Caf Champions League winners.

Watch the coach's farewell below: