Watch: Mosimane outlines his vision for Al Ahly in first presser

Watch as Pitso Mosimane was presented to the Egyptian public as the new coach of Al Ahly in his first press conference on Saturday morning.

The 56-year-old was confirmed as the new coach of the Egyptian giants on Thursday afternoon following his shock resignation from Mamleodi Sundowns.

Jingles then jetted out to Egypt on Thursday, arriving Friday morning where he was taken on a tour of the club before taking his first training session.

With Mosimane’s first assignment coming in the Egyptian Cup round-of-16 clash against Tersana on Sunday, he was presented to the media on Saturday morning.

Mosimane thanked those that played a role in his appointment, adding that he is under no illusions on just how big the task is in front of him, in managing the African Team of the Century.

Mosimane admitted that it was not easy to leave Sundowns because of the amount of respect he has for the club but felt that it shows just how big Ahly is.