Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000?
This one goes out to all you Champions League fanboys out there
The Champions League remains one of Europe's most decorated sporting competitions.
Drama, excitement and goals adorn our screens every single season as teams from some of the biggest leagues in the world battle it out to be named the best side in Europe.
FourFourTwo has put together a superb piece of trivia to test your knowledge and for this football quiz we want you to name every side to have ever reached the knockout stages of the competition since the millennium.
We are giving you just 12 minutes on the dot to name a whopping 62 teams that have made it past the group stages in the last 25 years.
Quite the task, we know. Now remember, if you sign in to Kwizly, then we'll give you a helping hand entering the next letter of the team you're working on.
How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.
Go!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
