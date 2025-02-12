Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000?

The Champions League remains one of Europe's most decorated sporting competitions.

Drama, excitement and goals adorn our screens every single season as teams from some of the biggest leagues in the world battle it out to be named the best side in Europe.

FourFourTwo has put together a superb piece of trivia to test your knowledge and for this football quiz we want you to name every side to have ever reached the knockout stages of the competition since the millennium.

We are giving you just 12 minutes on the dot to name a whopping 62 teams that have made it past the group stages in the last 25 years.

Quite the task, we know. Now remember, if you sign in to Kwizly, then we'll give you a helping hand entering the next letter of the team you're working on.

How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

Go!

