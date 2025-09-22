Quiz! Can you name every Ballon d'Or top three since 1992?
We're testing your knowledge on the best of the best in the modern game
Football quiz time – let's talk Ballon d'Or.
The Golden Ball, as it's known in English, has taken on a life of its own in the past couple of decades, as the GOATs of the game battle not just for the likes of Champions League and World Cup titles but the ultimate accolade of the best individual talent on Earth – as voted for by France Football.
So with this year's ceremony set to be awarded tonight in Paris, today's quiz looks at Ballon d'Or podiums of the past: can you name the last 53 players to be voted into the top three over the last 33 years, in just 10 minutes?
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
The wait is almost over. The football world is buzzing with anticipation for the next Ballon d’Or award. While we wait, why not put your own knowledge to the test? With the help of Kwizly, we've lined up a series of quizzes to see if you can truly earn the golden ball of trivia.
First up, a pair of quizzes for the fans who follow their heroes at home and abroad. See if you can name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000. Then, prove your knowledge of Samba stars by naming every Brazilian nominated for the award since 2000.
Think you've got a handle on the biggest names? Now for the ultimate challenge. Can you name every Ballon d’Or top 10 of the 2000s? For the truly elite, see if you can name every player who has won the Ballon d’Or, World Cup, and Champions League.
Finally, for one last test of your golden knowledge, can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or? Ready to see how you stack up against the best? Sign up to our newsletter for daily quizzes, too!
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
