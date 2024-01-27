'His health or his job': Jurgen Klopp 'burned out' by Liverpool reign as he quits Reds

Jurgen Klopp looked a "burned-out man" as he announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager on Friday, according to a body language expert.

Klopp surprisingly revealed that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season after almost nine years in charge.

And the German's tenure in the Anfield dugout has been detrimental to his health, claims psychologist and body language expert Darren Stanton.

Klopp has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reacting to the 56-year-old's bombshell press conference, Stanton told Mega Dice (via GOAL): "Klopp looks like a very tired and burned-out man. His voice was lower in tone, volume and pitch, which shows someone that is tired not just physically but mentally. It will take him many months to re-find his strength, and his time at Liverpool has taken its toll on him. It's come to a point where he has to decide between his health or his job."

Stanton went on to note that Klopp seemed to know that it was the right time to move on, adding: "The sad micro-expressions we see on his face, head bowed and mouth dropped, are all consistent with what he is saying. It's a combination of real sadness and disappointment that he has no other option [but] to leave. He strokes his legs a lot, which is a gesture of self-reassurance, like giving himself a hug to say, 'This is the right thing to do'..."

Klopp will depart Liverpool as one of the most successful coaches in the club's history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in October 2015, succeeding Brendan Rodgers.

He won his first silverware with the Reds four years later, the Champions League, before making history by bringing the Premier League title to Anfield in 2020 – ending the Merseyside club's 30-year wait for a league crown.

More from FourFourTwo

KLOPP LEAVES LIVERPOOL 5 things that will happen at Anfield

QUIZ! Can you name Klopp's 30 most expensive signings ever?

IN THE MAG Alex Ferguson! PLUS Hamburg derby, Henrik Larsson, Lucas Radebe, Robbie Savage, the weirdest transfer moments and MORE!