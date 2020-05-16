News and Features

Name: Borussia Monchengladbach

Founded: 1900

Home ground: Borussia-Park

League Titles: 5

Instagram: @borussia

Borussia Monchengladbach's greatest era was the 1970s, a decade which saw them win the Bundesliga five times – the first three under Hennes Weisweiler and then twice under Udo Lattek. Each man also guided the club to UEFA Cup glory, in 1975 and 1979 respectively, and Lattek's team reached the 1977 European Cup final, in which they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool. Jupp Heynckes and Berti Vogts were key players during that period.