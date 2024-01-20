Manchester United enter three-way Premier League transfer battle for Bundesliga star: report

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool and Tottenham in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura.

The Japan centre-back, 26, appears to be high up Man United's list of transfer targets – but it looks like the Red Devils won't be alone in their pursuit of the one-time Manchester City player.

Itakura has scored twice in seven Bundesliga appearances for Gladbach this season and is currently away with Japan at the Asian Cup in Qatar, where he has played every minute of his country's campaign so far.

Itakura has made 34 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach in all (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to FootballTransfers, United could move for Itakura during the current transfer window, with Liverpool and Spurs said favour a summer move instead.

As such, the 13-time Premier League champions – who have been hit fairly hard by injuries at the back this term – may well find themselves in pole position.

The Red Devils have yet to make any additions in January; will Itakura become their first signing since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25% stake at Old Trafford in December?

Itakura will be hoping to help Japan to their first Asian Cup triumph since 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Itakura – who is currently valued at €15m (£12.8m) by Transfermarkt – first came to Europe in 2019, joining Man City from Japanese J1 League outfit Kawasaki Frontale.

However, he spent the next three years out on loan – with Eredivisie club Groningen then Schalke – never making an appearance for City.

Capped 22 times at senior international level – playing a key role as Japan won their group at the last World Cup – Itakura made the switch to Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2022.

