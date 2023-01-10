Chelsea report: Blues want Eredivisie wonderkid along with Marcus Thuram

Chelsea have identified Marcus Thuram and Noni Madueke as two leading transfer targets, according to reports.

Thuram is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the campaign and looks set to seek pastures new at some point this year.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are one of several clubs that have been linked with a move for the France international, who is also attracting the interest of Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is under pressure amid a poor run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Chelsea could even attempt to sign the forward for a cut-price fee this month.

Thuram is valued at £28.3m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) but could be available for even less than that in the next few weeks.

The report adds that Chelsea are also weighing up a swoop for Madueke, who is enjoying an excellent season for PSV.

The England Under-21 international, who spent time on the books of Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) as a youngster, joined the Dutch club in 2018.

PSV are unlikely to sell Madueke this month but they could listen to offers for the 20-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea target Noni Madueke celebrates a goal for PSV (Image credit: Getty)

Meanwhile Chelsea are in desperate need of a pick-me-up ahead of Thursday's Premier League clash with Fulham (opens in new tab).

The Blues, who lost 4-0 to Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend, have won only one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Graham Potter's side are 10th in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Craven Cottage.

