Manchester United report: Red Devils intensify efforts to sign Yann Sommer
Manchester United are short in the goalkeeping department following loanee Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle
Manchester United are reportedly trying to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach, having seen Martin Dubravka recalled from his loan spell by Newcastle after only four months.
Sommer has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a little while now, with his contract in Germany expiring at the end of the season – prompting talk of a free transfer in the summer.
According to talkSPORT (opens in new tab), though, United are hopeful of snapping up the 34-year-old for a bargain price this month.
Switzerland's number one for the past three major tournaments, Sommer has won 80 caps for his country and played all four of their games at the 2022 World Cup – where they were thumped 6-1 by Portugal in the last 16.
He joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Basel in 2014 and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, featuring in three Champions League campaigns.
Dubravka's departure has left United with just two senior 'keepers: David de Gea and the veteran Tom Heaton.
Youngster Nathan Bishop has been named on the bench for two Premier League matches this term, but Erik ten Hag will surely want the assurance of some extra seniority between the sticks.
Sommer – who won four consecutive top-flight titles in Switzerland with Basel – is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) at around £4.5m.
However, it has been reported by The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that United are already in talks with Crystal Palace over a loan deal for ex-England shot-stopper Jack Butland, casting some doubt over the Sommer speculation.
Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.
Meanwhile, new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).
