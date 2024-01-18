Tottenham ready to make highly-rated defender their third signing of a busy transfer window: report

Tottenham are said to have made early inroads on a potential third signing during the January window.

Ange Postecoglou has already recruited Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin this month, with the Lilywhites having suffered plenty of injury woes across the early parts of the 2023/24 campaign.

With defender Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero only just recently returning to full fitness, Spurs are now said to be in the market for another option at centre-back.

According to reports from Sky in Germany, Tottenham have 'put the feelers out' regarding a potential move for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura.

The 26-year-old is capable of playing in both defence and midfield, having done so for both Schalke and Monchengladbach during his time in Germany so far. Itakura also spent three years with Manchester City from 2019-2022 but failed to make a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola's side.

Two loan spells to both FC Groningen and Schalke were preceded by a permanent switch to Borussia Park in the summer of 2022, where the defender has continued to impress.

The former Kawasaki Frontale man also caught the eye of many suitors during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as Japan made it out of their group to be eliminated by Croatia in the Round of 16.

Ikatura was named in Marca's 'Team of the Group Stage' for his performances for Hajime Moriyasu's side and the centre-back is known to have long been admired by Spurs boss Postecoglou.

Having recently recovered from an ankle injury, the former City man has been in and out of action so far this campaign, but both Tottenham and Liverpool are said to be keen on a move for the defender.

Postecoglou wanted Itakura during his time as Celtic and the report from Sky in Germany suggests the centre-back has a release clause of just £10-15million which could be triggered during the summer months.

